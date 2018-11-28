Tanzania: Flying Start for Mtibwa in CAF Cup

Dar es Salaam — Mtibwa Sugar striker Japhary Kibaya claimed a hat trick to steer his team to a 4-0 win over Northern Dynamo of Seychelles in the Confederation Cup match yesterday.

The victory means Mtibwa now need just a draw in the preliminary round, return leg in Seychelles between December 4 and 5 to qualify for the first round.

Kibaya, who was like a thorn in the flesh for Dynamo defenders, broke the stalemate in 13th after he was set up by Salum Kihimbwa at the Azam Complex. He came into the picture again in the 35th minute, this time after a one-two with Issa Rashid for a 2-0 half time lead.

On resumption, the hosts never relaxed and it came as no surprise when they went three up in the 57th through penalty by Kibaya.

Mtibwa Sugar's fourth goal was scored by Riphat Msuya.