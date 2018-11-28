South Africa: Kekana Calls for Investigation On SABC Censorship

Communications Deputy Minister Pinky Kekana has called for an investigation into the censorship allegations at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

This follows allegations of censorship by the SABC, which occurred during the appearance of SABC board members and its executive before the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA).

Portfolio committee members noted that during the SABC's appearances, coverage by the SABC focused exclusively on board members and the executive, thus creating the impression that parliamentarians' oversight duties were not being conducted.

"We are in the process of reconstructing a credible public broadcaster, which enriches people's lives with services that entertain, inform and educate members of the public. Any inclination that the SABC is censoring information to the public must be investigated thoroughly and be concluded for public consumption expeditiously," Kekana said on Tuesday.

Kekana said in its vision, the SABC undertakes to become a leading, credible voice and face of the nation and continent.

"Independence and impartiality require us to be open to all views, especially those which are not favourable to our propositions," the Deputy Minister said.