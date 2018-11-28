Ethiopia: Italian Firm Restores Part of Lalibela

The restoration project at Bete Golgotha Mikael Church, one of the rock-hewn churches in Lalibela, was finalised last week.

Restoration of the Church was done by the Italian preservation and conservation engineering company Studio Croci & Associati.

The US Embassy donated 14 million Br and the World Monuments Fund contributed additional funds for the preservation.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Church and the National Scientific Committee also contributed money to the project.

The restoration was done with locally-sourced materials and expertise to make future preservation more manageable, cost-effective and practical, according to the United States Embassy in Addis Abeba.

The US embassy has also supported the restoration of Bete Gabriel-Rufael, another rock-hewn church at Lalibela.