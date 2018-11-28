Ethiopia to Host Int'l Coffee Event in December

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopia, will host an international coffee event on December 4-5, 2018, to deliberate on market opportunities, according to Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority.

The event is projected to bring together multiple stakeholders from all over the world including coffee exporters, researchers, roasters and exhibitors and will serve as an ideal platform for experiences sharing and networking, it was indicated.

Coffee production in Ethiopia is a very old tradition which dates back to centuries.

The birth place of Coffee Arabica, Ethiopia is the world's seventh largest producer of coffee, and Africa's top producer, with more than 260,000 metric tons production per annum.

Most of Ethiopia's coffee is produced organically by smallholder farmers or forest coffee, which has naturally been growing in its ancestor home in the wild forest.

Spearheaded by Ethiopian Coffee & Tea Authority along with the Ethiopian Airlines, Ethiopian Coffee Exporters Association, Ethiopian Tourism Organization, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ministry of Trade, it was indicated.

Based on source type, the global coffee market has been segmented into Arabica, Robusta and Liberica, which Arabica holds the highest share of 70 percent in the market.

The global market value of coffee is expected to witness a 5.5 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), in the coming five years.

Conversely, the price fluctuation of coffee beans and climate change, leading to supply shortage, are restraining in the market.

The international coffee event in Addis Ababa is to deliberate on driving factors for Ethiopia's coffee market growth.

