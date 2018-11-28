Ethiopia: House Approves 20 New Member of Census Commission Advisory Council

Addis Ababa — The House of Peoples' Representatives (HPR), on its eighth regular session today, has approved the appointment of 20 new members for the census commission advisory council.

The members are drawn from offices including 9 ministers, deputy chief regional administrators, and speaker of the House of Federation.

Members of the advisory council will enhance the capacity to closely monitor and provides remedies for any challenges that may occur, it was learned.

In related news, the house has discussed on the draft defense proclamation and referred it to Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee for further discussion.

Pursuant to the comprehensive national reform, the draft proclamation has amended some 28 articles from the former Defense Force Proclamation No 809/2014.

Ways of recruitment, hierarchy of military courts, consideration of health insurance, essentiality of naval force and others were indicated by members of the parliament for the standing committee to deliberate.

Similarly, the house has also referred the draft proclamation of International Development Association for the financing agreement to Revenues, Budget and Finance Affairs Standing Committee.