South Africa: Mabuza to Address World Aids Day Event

Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as the chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), will on Saturday deliver a keynote address at the World Aids Day National Commemoration event at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

This year's World Aids Day will be commemorated under the theme 'Cheka Impilo - Know Your Status'. The campaign was unveiled by the Deputy President at the recent Presidential Health Summit in Boksburg.

At the event, free health services such as testing for diabetes, HIV, eyes, screening for TB and taking of blood pressure will be provided.

"The theme is part of the National Wellness Campaign called Check Impilo - a call to action to all South Africans to take responsibility for their health and wellness," the Presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

As part of the commemoration activities, Mabuza will engage in a dialogue with the young people on the role of the youth in efforts to accelerate testing and screening services together with treatment for HIV.

This discussion will also focus on TB and non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension in order to promote a healthy living.

This year, December 1 celebrated globally as World Aids Day, marks the 30th anniversary of the day being commemorated as a global event. The event provides an opportunity for citizens to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support to those infected and affected and to remember those who passed on from diseases associated with HIV.

The programme is expected to begin at 9am and end at 3pm.