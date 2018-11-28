28 November 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Chief of Staff Participates in International Defense Exhibition in Karachi.

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Chief of Joint Staff, Gen. Kamal Abdul Ma'arouf attended Tuesday along with participation of over 262 high-profile delegations from diffrent countries of the world the inauguration of 10th International Defense Exhibition and Seminar in Karachi in Pakistan.

The Minister oxf Defense also held on the sideline of his participation the Exhibition bilateral talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Gen. Zubair Hayati, Pakistani Chief of Staff, on bilateral relations between Sudan and Pakistan and means to promote them further , particularly in the field of joint military cooperation and efforts of the two countries to counter terrorism and maintain syustainablity of internatiional security and peace.

It is to be noted taht the Chief of Joint Staff arrived in Pakistan on Monday at invitation of his Pakistani counterpart, and he was accompanied by the Chief of Staff of the ground forces, Lt. Gen. Abdul Fattah al-Burhan Abdul Rahman.

Sudan

East Darfur Cattle Owners and State Differ On Reported 'Smallpox Virus'

Cattle owners in East Darfur have made complaints about the emergence of a smallpox-like virus among their cattle. The… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.