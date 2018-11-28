Sudan: Chief of Staff Participates in International Defense Exhibition in Karachi.

Khartoum — The Chief of Joint Staff, Gen. Kamal Abdul Ma'arouf attended Tuesday along with participation of over 262 high-profile delegations from diffrent countries of the world the inauguration of 10th International Defense Exhibition and Seminar in Karachi in Pakistan.

The Minister oxf Defense also held on the sideline of his participation the Exhibition bilateral talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Gen. Zubair Hayati, Pakistani Chief of Staff, on bilateral relations between Sudan and Pakistan and means to promote them further , particularly in the field of joint military cooperation and efforts of the two countries to counter terrorism and maintain syustainablity of internatiional security and peace.

It is to be noted taht the Chief of Joint Staff arrived in Pakistan on Monday at invitation of his Pakistani counterpart, and he was accompanied by the Chief of Staff of the ground forces, Lt. Gen. Abdul Fattah al-Burhan Abdul Rahman.