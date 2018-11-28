Cameroon: Digital Economy - Govt Assures Senators of Improved Services

Posts and Telecommunications Minister says there will be constant internet supply during the Africa Cup of Nation 2019 which Cameroon is to host.

Government, through the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, has guaranteed the population that there will be continuous improved internet services in the country. Minister Minette Libom Li Likeng made the assurance at the Senate on November 22, 2018 as she answered to questions from Senators pertaining to her sector. The plenary sitting dedicated for oral questions to members of government was chaired by the Vice President of the Senate, Senator Nfor Tabe Tando in the presence of the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Joseph LE, representing the Vice Prime Minister, Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with the Assembly, Amadou Ali.

Senator Pongmoni Jean Marie expressed worry over the constant interruptions along optic fibers and sought to know how digitally prepared Cameroon is ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations. Minister Minette Libom Li Likeng in her response said government has put in place certain mechanisms to ensure consistent internet access by the population. "We have moved from second generation to fourth generation. This means that our strategies, equipment and people must move forward. In order to control all these disturbances, the government organised an internal audit. Each operator had a list of what should be done to improve the quality of service," she stated. The telecommunications boss added that over 700 recommendations were arrived at after the audit and over 500 have already been implemented. "Government gave six months for the operators to comply. In reality, the quality of service is improving but we are looking for the best in our country," she said. She added that government will carry out sensitisation on the proper management of optic fibers and internet maintenance.