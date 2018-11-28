Cameroon: Women Afcon 2018 - Cameroon Crumbles At Semi-Finals

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon lost to the Super Falcons of Nigeria 2-4 in the first semi-final match of the ongoing AWCON in Ghana after post-match penalties.

The defeat came as a disappointment for many fans out here in Accra as they longed to see their darling team play the final. Prior to the match, Cameroonian fans thronged the popular side of the stadium chanting and blowing trumpets and vuvuzelas as a way of encouraging the players. It was a rather tough encounter that kept spectators spellbound as they watched the teams play. The match began according to schedule with both teams determined to win. The Cameroonians started off well dominating the first part of the game with a good play style, but they did not make good use of their scoring chances. The Nigerians equally put up a strong fight and had some opportunities up front, but they lost the opportunities. Both sides separated at half time on a 0-0 score margin.

Upon resumption, the Indomitable Lionesses continued dominating with pressure on the Nigerian defence, but they squandered all their chances. The Nigerians had a chance at the 48th minute but were stopped by goalkeeper Annette Ngo Ndom. Substitutions made by Coach Ndoko Joseph did not help the situation. The stalemate continued and at full time the scoreboard read 0-0. The teams went on prolongations and after 120 minutes of play only penalty kicks could separate both teams. Cameroon will now play the third place match against Mali on Friday 30 November, 2018 to seek qualification for the World Cup.