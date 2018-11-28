Ghana: The Late Agyarko's Death Is Loss to Nation - President

The family of the former Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Mr. Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko, who passed away a week ago, was at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday to officially inform President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the death of the late MP.

The Senior Divisional Chief of the Manya Krobo traditional area,

Nene Terpkernor Adipah IV, made the official announcement of the death of Mr. Agyarko to the President in line with local customs and traditions.

He briefed the President on the circumstances leading to the death of the late MP and indicated that the family would meet at a future date to decide on the funeral arrangements and, accordingly, inform the President

President Akufo-Addo said the news of the death of Mr. Agyarko came as a great shock to him and described his death as a loss to not only his family and the NPP but the entire nation

The late MP, he said, made very important contributions to the work of Parliament and would forever be remembered for the important role he played.

"When it happened, the very next day, I went to his home at the Airport Hills to pay condolence to the family. Subsequently, the Vice President and the Chief of Staff went to see his brother, Boakye Agyarko, also to express their condolence"

"The entire hierarchy of the party and the government have gone to express our deep condolences to the family, his brothers and sisters. And the reason is very simple. He was a stalwart of the work that we are trying to do for the Ghanaian people," he said.

President Akufo-Addo expressed gratitude to the family for the courteous decision to visit him at the presidency to officially inform him of the death of Mr. Agyarko and expressed his condolence to them.

Mr. Agyarko died last week Wednesday in the United States where he was receiving treatment for an illness at the age of 60.

Mr. Agyarko was the Chief Executive Officer of the Food and Drugs Authority from 2001 to 2009.

He was born on December 10, 1957 at Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region. He obtained his Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He was serving a second term in Parliament and was the Chairperson of the Environment, Science and Technology Committee. He was also a member of the Government Assurance Committee and the Health Committee.

He was a Presbyterian and is survived by a wife and five children.