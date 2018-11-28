Ghana: 'Tension Between NPP, NDC Can Affect Creation of Ahafo Region'

Mehami — Traditional authorities in the Asutifi South Constituency of the Brong-Ahafo Region have observed that tension brewing between activists of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the area could endanger the creation of the new Ahafo region.

The tension is emanating from the 2016 General Election when the brother of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Alhaji Collins Dauda, was alleged to have attacked activists of the NPP, including the party's parliamentary candidate, Madam Cecilia Amoah.

Although, Abdullai Anaba, brother of the MP, is facing trial at the High Court in absentia, the chiefs were of the view that the case was affecting efforts at mobilising support for the upcoming December 27 referendum on the creation of the Ahafo region.

They are, therefore, proposing out of court settlement to bring a lasting peace to the area.

At a press conference held by the traditional authorities at Mehami in the constituency, yesterday, Nana Poku Osono Panto, Chief of Mehami, appealed to the leadership of the NPP to intervene, and speak to the aggrieved members of the party, to give peace a chance.

He said some prominent chiefs in the Ahafo attempted to resolve the matter, but to no avail.

Nana Panto said chiefs in the area are finding a lasting peace among supporters of the NPP and NDC, to fast-track developments and ensure violent-free elections in the constituency in future.

Nana Danso Adjei Ababio, chief of Nkaseim, expressed worry that violent confrontation between NPP and NDC had painted a negative image of the constituency, and appealed to the government to ensure amicable settlement of the matter.

He said that chiefs in the Asutifi area do not condone criminal activities and murdering of innocent people.