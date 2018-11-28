Ghana: Black Maidens Arrive Today

The Black Maidens will arrive in Accra today after failing to qualify for the semifinals stage of the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup being staged in Uruguay.

The national U-17 female team was knocked out of the World Cup after losing 4-2 on penalties to Mexico on Sunday evening at the Estadio Charrua, Montevideo.

The Ghanaian delegation which is led by Francis Oti Akenteng and Head Coach Evans Adotey left Montevideo, Uruguay on Monday afternoon to São Paulo where they will transit to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Tuesday evening.

The team will leave Addis Ababa today and arrive in Accra at 11:20 am.

Ghana took the lead twice in Sunday's game but Mexican captain Nicole Perez equalised each of the goals for her side to take the game into penalty shoot outs.

This is the third time the Black Maidens have been knocked out of the competition at the quarterfinals after losing in 2014 and 2016.

Ghana had its best start in the competition after winning all three group matches beating hosts Uruguay (5-0), Finland (3-1) and New Zealand (2-0).

Ghana's Mukarama Abdulai and Grace Animah also won Player of the Match awards in the three group matches.

The team is expected to be met on arrival by the representatives from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Authority, FA Normalisation Committee members as well as fans.