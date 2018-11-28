Ghana: Abelemkpe Fire Station Sensitises Gas Stations On Safety

Mrs Anna Fehyi(second,left) demostrating the use of the fire extinquisher to the Dzorwulu gas Attenders.

The Abelemkpe Fire Station in the Ga Central District has organised a fire safety exercise to sensitise filling and gas stations under its jurisdiction.

The one-day exercise involved theory, inspection of facilities, demonstrations and practical rudiment on fire fighting.

The District Officer of the station (DO) II, Benjamin Quarshie said the training was aimed at inculcating best practices among participants to reduce fire in the area as the dry season approached.

He noted that the exercise was to educate the gas station workers on basic fire prevention methods, especially at the workplace.

DO II Quarshie advised managers and owners of the filling stations to have fire safety protection certificates.

He cautioned participants against the use of electronic gadgets around vending machines.

"Fire safety issues should be handled promptly and in case of any minor disadvantage you cannot control, please do not hesitate to call us on our emergency number 192," he urged.

The Group Officer (GOI), Anna Fehyi took participants through intensive training on how to detect leakages on their tankers and vending points, extinguish fire and safety tips on controlling fire involving petrol and gas.

She advised that they sprinkle water around their tankers to reduce the level of heat to prevent them from exploding.

The Group Officer further advised the public to heed to instructions at filling stations and observe them with keen interest, adding that "an irresponsible attitude can cost you your life."

GO1 Fehyi cautioned that they refill and change their extinguishers on time to prevent minor cases from resulting into outbreaks.