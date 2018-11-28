Ghana: Western Region Needs Infrastructure for Agric Production

Sekondi — The Deputy Western Regional Minister, Mrs Gifty Eugenia Kusi, has advocated the improvement of infrastructure in the region to hasten agricultural production.

She argued that the region, noted for high agricultural production was faced with transportation challenges.

"We have problems with infrastructure, therefore food crops are locked up in the hinterlands. We need to put in more efforts to cart food for market places," Mrs Kusi stated on Monday when the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto called on her as part of a two-day tour of the Western Region.

The Deputy Minister told the Agriculture Minister that the region, apart from food, contributed immensely towards Ghana's foreign exchange, producing about 50 per cent of the country's natural, mineral and forestry resources.

Therefore, she said, attempts to develop the Western Region were critical to the overall development and progress of the country.

Mrs Kusi added that the Planting for Food and Jobs was one critical element in Ghana's march to achieve self-sufficiency in food production, feed the nation and ensure economic growth.

She said; "We need to put in more efforts so that the Western Region can continue to produce a lot of food to feed the country's population."

Dr Afriyie said his tour would include durbars with staff of Ministry of Food and Agriculture to review activities and performance of 2018, discuss other matters and also to chart the sector's development into 2019.