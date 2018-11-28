Ghana: Workshop On CPESDP Held in Accra

A day's regional dissemination workshop on the Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies (CPESDP) has been held in Accra.

The CPESDP, which forms the basis for the preparation of a detailed medium-term national development policy framework, to be implemented over the period 2018 to 2021, is on the theme "An agenda for jobs: Creating prosperity and opportunity for all".

Launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in April earlier this year, it would also serve as the reference document that informs the country and international partners of the enabling environment to be provided by the government in support of private investment, initiative and innovation as well as priority social and economic activities in the various districts.

The workshop which was attended by district planning officers and other officials of all 26 Metropolitan, Municipal and Districts Assemblies in the Greater Accra Region, representatives of the assemblies and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), was to keep them updated on the coordinated programme to inform their development activities.

Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, Elizabeth Sackey, said sector and district medium-term development plans and budgets were expected to be aligned to the coordinated programme and be implemented over the period 2017 to 2024.

According to her, the plans were formulated in line with national development priorities to harmonise with projects and activities initiated from the community, district, regional and national level.

The purpose of the dissemination and communication, she said was to ensure accountability, motivate stakeholders to action, improve interventions, advocate for additional resources, promote understanding and promote organisational learning.

She said the dissemination, which was being spearheaded by the Ministry of Planning, was to provide required guidance and technical expertise to the district planners to fine-tune the plans for implementation.

Lamenting on how weak institutions undermine national development efforts, Madam Sackey stated that it was the prime objective of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC) to support the district assemblies to deliver on their mandate as an effective planning authority at the local level.

She said it was appropriate that the plans were reviewed to reflect the priorities of the government and urged the participants to address gaps identified to enrich the quality of the plans to make it marketable to prospective development partners.

Mr Ernest Nyagbe, Chief Director of the GARCC, said his outfit would ensure that the MMDAs worked in line with the coordinated programme, which spelt out government's policies and initiatives, to promote development at the various districts.