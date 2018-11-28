Ghana: Gba Bans Akai Nettey, 2 Others ... for Roles in Boxing Violence

Three coaches of the Attoh Quarshie boxing gym have been handed three months ban by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) for their roles in the recent confusion that rocked the Wasiru Mohammed and Isaac Sackey in their WBO Africa super bantamweight clash.

Head Coach of the gym, Vincent Akai Nettey, alias Washington, and his assisting seconds, Osman Nii Armah Brew and John Clottey were handed the ban yesterday after appearing before the Disciplinary Committee of the GBA.

The three were involved in the violent scenes recorded during the WBO Africa championship at the Bukom Boxing Arena on October 13.

Beninois Referee, Adon Bertin stopped the fight without administering a count moments after Sackey fell to the canvass.

The decision incensed the former champion's cornermen who stormed the ring, followed by their teeming fans.

In the cause of the trouble, property as chairs were ripped and thrown about as others engaged in a free for all fight.

Following the unhealthy scenes, the GBA was forced to delay the announcement of a winner and subsequent title presentation.

According to a statement from the GBA signed by its Secretary General, Patrick Johnson, the trio - Akai Nettey, Osman Nii Armah Brew and John Clottey will have their licenses suspended for three months, starting from December 1.

Consequently, they will be barred from all professional boxing tournaments sanctioned by the GBA between December 1, 2018, and February 28, 2019.

According to the statement, the decision was arrived at after consideration of evidence on the night as well as responses from the persons involved.

"At the hearing, each of the respondents pleaded liable to the charges preferred against them and pleaded for leniency. Additionally, executives of the Coaches and Trainers Association added their voices and put in their respective pleas for leniency for the respondents."

"However, upon consideration of facts and circumstances in the case, the Disciplinary Committee decided to sanction each of the respondents."

Wasiru Mohammed has since been declared winner of the bout.