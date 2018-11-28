Ghana: Office of Special Prosecutor's Li Before Parliament

GOVERNMENT on Monday laid two Legislative Instruments (LIs) in Parliament to operationalise the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP).

The LIs are the Office of Special Prosecutor Regulations, 2018 and Office of Special Prosecutor (Operations) Regulations, 2018.

It was laid on behalf of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Gloria Akuffo, by the Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, and came after months of complaints by the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, of the lack of an LI to operationalise the Office.

If it matures after 21 Parliamentary sitting days, it would set the guideline with which the Special Prosecutor would operate.

The OSP Act, passed in 2017, was assented to by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in January 2018.

It was followed by the appointment of Mr Amidu and his Deputy, Cynthia Lamptey, as the pioneer Special Prosecutor and deputy to lead the crusade against corruption in the country.

The office aimed at fighting corruption in public office and private ones with public interest.