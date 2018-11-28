Nigeria: Super Falcons for AWCON Finals

The Super Falcons of Nigeria emerged the first country to book a final slot for the 2018 Total Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) competition underway in Ghana.

Yesterday at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Falcons registered a 4-2 penalty shoot-out victory of the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in a thrilling semi final clash.

Despite the uncompromising nature of the match, it failed to produce a winner within regulation and extra time as both goalkeepers put up brilliant displays to deny each other.

The Lionesses showed their inefficiency in front of goal during play in the manner a few decent chances that fell for them were wasted.

It followed them through to the shoot-outs where they gave a false impression about themselves, finding target with the first two kicks through Feudijo Raissa and Abena Therese Ninon.

The Nigerians, however, responded in equal measure, scoring through Anam Mary Imo and Rasheedat Busayo Ajibade.

But Enganamouit Gaelle Deborah and Ngo Melbeck Genevieve Edith failed to sustain the tempo for the Cameroonians as they wasted the next two set of kicks.

The Super Falcons capitalized on the advantage to score through Asisat Lamina Oshoala and Ngozi Ebere to hand the Nigerians their 11th AWCON final.

Having lost the previous encounter to the Falcons, the Cameroonians did not hid their intentions of exacting their pound of flesh and that ambition was visible in the performance from the start of the game.

Led in attack by Aboudi Onguene Gabrielle, the Lionesses threatened the Nigeria goal area but found it difficult beating Oluehi Tochukwu in goal for the Falcons.

The Nigerians had their turn to threaten the Cameroon goal area as well as they poured forward in droves but were also found wanting in front of goal.

The defending champions whose only defeat was against South Africa in their group opener started the second half the more superior side and controlling the pace of the game.

On three occasions in the first 10 minutes of the half, they created chances which could have fetched them the leader but failed to convert.

The Cameroonians warmed themselves and assumed control but the script did not change.

The game became a ding dong affair fought in the midfield area with both sides failing to produce some of the electrifying pace seen in the first half.

The search for the opener stretched into extra time but both teams failed to score, placing their fate in the lottery of shoot-out which the Nigerians emerged victors.