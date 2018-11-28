Ghana: Work On Overcomers Worship Centre At Lashibi to Begin Next Year

A ground breaking ceremony has been performed for the construction of a new chapel for the Overcomers Worship Centre at Lashibi in the Greater Accra Region.

The over 2,000 sitting capacity project to begin next year is expected to be completed in two years.

The General Overseer of the church, Reverend Dr Maxwell Owusu-Frimpong, speaking at the ceremony said the church was gingered to take the decision following constant harassment from landlords.

"We would not rest until the temple is completed in order to leave a legacy for generations unborn," he said.

He indicated that it was the church's vision to produce religious and prominent citizens who would help develop their communities.

Rev Owusu-Frimpong said when completed the temple would also offer spiritual assistance to the residents as more souls would be won for the lord.

"The building when completed would be a holy ground of prosperity and anyone who steps in it would not go home hungry physically and spiritually," he added.

The Founder of Covenant Grace Church, Apostle Emmanuel Highty, who performed the ceremony commended the congregation for pooling resources to purchase their own land to put up a house for the Lord.

"You would now have the peace of mind to go about your activities as well as having a serene atmosphere to communicate with God," he added.