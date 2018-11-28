Africa-China Expo to Open Next Week

Addis Ababa — A four day Africa-China Trade and Investment Expo will be held at Addis Ababa Exhibition Center beginning on December 3, 2018.

The exhibition is aimed to further strengthen trade and investment relations that have been showing remarkable development between Ethiopia and China, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Over 41 Chinese companies engaged in various sectors, including food and agro-processing, technology, mining, car manufacturing and hotel are expected to take part in the expo.

The exhibition is expected to create opportunity for Ethiopian and Chinese companies to explore ways of collaborating in the investment sector.

China International Expo Center and the Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations jointly organized the event.