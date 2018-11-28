Ethiopia: Ideological Differences Should Not Be Sources of Discord, Says PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Differences in political ideologies should not be causes of discord but common resources of the country, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

The premier stated the above at a discussion forum that began today.

Over 80 contending political parties registered in Ethiopia and which recently returned to the country are taking part in the forum.

PM Abiy said the discussion will focus on measures that should be to make the coming election free, fair and credible.

Competing political parties should come up with proposals that solve problems of the country by consulting among themselves as this is one of the objectives of the forum, he stated.

He further stressed the need for preparing the rule of the game for the upcoming election with the competing parties and also the acceptance of the outcome of the election.

"Political parties should understand and recognize the objective reality of the country and refrain from agitating dispute by recounting stories about the past," he stressed.

Moreover, political parties should transcend the regions they represent and stand for the people as a country, Premier Abiy said, adding that abiding by the constitution and the laws that emanate from it is mandatory.

He expressed his belief that the discussion will have a paramount significance in conducting political activity free from conflict.