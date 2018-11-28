27 November 2018

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: EU Reiterates Commitment to Ethiopia's Democratic, Economic Reforms

Addis Ababa — European Union Ambassador to Ethiopia Johan Borgstam has reiterated the Union's strong commitment to support Ethiopia's democratic and economic reforms.

President Sahlework Zewde and EU Ambassador Borgstam have held discussion today, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides have discussed ways of deepening cooperation between Ethiopia and the European Union, it was learned.

On the occasion, Ambassador Johan Borgstam reiterated European Union's strong commitment to support Ethiopia's democratic and economic reforms.

