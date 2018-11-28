Tanzania: Building Public Support for Anti-Corruption Drive

ANTI-CORRUPTION strategies and action plan are now numerous globally; however, the level of corruption in many countries remains high, which raises the question on the impact of the approach in countering corruption.

Having seen that challenge in anti-corruption efforts, the authorities have decided to take a relatively more effective plan, in winning the war against corruption in Zanzibar.

Many people still see corruption as one of the challenges facing the country, second only to violation of human right particularly abuse of children and women which has become the main topic of discussion among activists and the government.

orruption is observed as a serious blight that undermines efforts to improve education and health services, rural and urban planning, marine and road safety, construction sector and investments in the country prompting the 'Zanzibar Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Authority (ZAECA)' to rethink the best ways to combat corruption.

Mr Sheha Kombo Hamad- Acting Director for public awareness/education- ZAECA, says they are determined to ensure that majority here understand corruption, its impact on society and their role to stop it.

"We have been conducting public awareness since the authority was established seven years ago, but we have decided to educate people in different groups' including students," Mr Hamad said.

He said they conduct public meetings in community areas/wards, for example in October 2018 "We organised meetings in five wards, five radio programmes, employees in two public offices, one college, five schools, posters in different areas and also talked with all aspirants in the Just ended by-election in Jangombe constituency on Unguja Island."

Other means in countering corruption include encouraging Journalists to their outlets in ant-graft campaign, educate the public and investigate dubious deals, to expose corrupt employees.

The authority has also introduced, beginning this year (2018), anti-graft media award aimed at motivating journalists to play their role well in combating corruption.

The acting director says that all events being organized by ZAECA staff aim at ensuring people in Zanzibar are engaged in the war against corruption and that toll free number (113) has been created so that people can communicate anything linked to corruption, reporting or asking questions.

"The toll free number has been effective because many people including students use it to report or ask questions. The phone operates between 8am in the morning and 7pm in the evening, as we plan to operate for 24 hours daily," Hamad says.

Apart from reporting and asking questions about corruption, the ZAECA staff said callers also share with us various issues including Gender Based Violence (GBV) mainly abuse of children, illicit narcotics business and other related crimes.

Hamad says there are calls every day, an indication that people are using the toll free number and, "the level of knowledge about corruption seem to increase because constructive questions are asked.

However, he said that some of the callers just make fun after their calls are received. This should stop."

The ZAECA officer mentioned poor attendance in public meetings and even in ministerial meetings on corruption as a major challenge in the ongoing public awareness campaign, "Response on the public and employees still poor, particularly in attending meetings."

Ms Mwanadini Suleiman- Public Relations Officer, ZAECA says poor attendance is an indication that people still need to be informed and educated so that they own the anti- graft war instead of leaving the load to the government.

She says many people still do not understand that they have a great role in making the country free of corruption and that it is the responsibility of each individual fight corruption "Beginning with refusing to give or take bribes and educate others on effect of corruption and financial crimes."

Other individual responsibilities include: Demand for receipt in business transaction; report corruption and financial crimes to ZAECA; respect and protect public properties; be trustful and honest in service delivery; avoid engaging in corrupt practice; never falsify a claim; and be ready to cooperate.

The authority is a public institution established under the 'Zanzibar Anti-corruption and Economic Crimes' Act No. 1 of 2012 to carry out investigations on corruption and economic crimes and to educate the public about corruption and economic crimes.

Other specific function of the authority is to prevent corruption and financial crimes and changing of people's attitude towards corruption and to conduct researches and advise public and private institutions on how to curb corruption and economic crimes.