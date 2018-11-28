Tanzania: Inspired TNBC Thanks Magufuli for Support

THE first 'powerful lobby' that Dr John Pombe Magufuli held a meeting with, less than a month after becoming the fifth President of Tanzania was members of the business community, the private sector, that is.

The President seized the opportunity during that meeting to clear any misconceptions and set the record straight, laying emphasis on four points: That he personally values the private sector and would always support it; that he would support a kind of private sector that has national interests at heart; that he abhors corruption whether in or outside the private sector and that the government needs the private sector to serve the country well.

Dr Magufuli called on everyone, whether in private or public domain, to ensure their decisions and actions safeguard national interests. "Tanzania is paramount... we are in the government to promote and protect the interests of poor Tanzanians; their interests come first," he said. Finally, there were friendly exchanges and the meeting ended as a friendly encounter.

But observers knew the point had been made. On May 6, 2016 President Magufuli chaired the first meeting of the Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC). This time he chose a different strategy, not to talk first but listen.

The President who is the Chairman let representatives of the private sector steam out their grievances, concerns and recommendations. As a result, several decisions were made right there.

For example and for the first time ever, Dar es Salaam port was ordered to serve clients 24 hours-seven-days a week. Today, the Tanzania Ports Authority in Dar es Salaam, located along Sokoine Drive is a one-stop centre for port clients.

And before the close of the meeting, the President again impressed the delegates, reminding them that members of the private sector must have interests of the nation at heart and should not cheat on taxes.

As a matter of procedure, the President of Tanzania is the national chairman of the TNBC. The council promotes collective decisions and actions by the public and private sectors.

TNBC draws 20 members from the public sector and another 20 members from the private sector. On March 19, 2018, the TNBC Chairman hosted and chaired the 11th session of the TNBC.

It was the second meeting Dr Magufuli chaired at the State House in Dar es Salaam after becoming President in 2015. Many actions and decisions have been made by the council.

The first step has been to further strengthen the council itself. The council has put in place five working groups that are chaired by permanent secretaries. TNBC values these groups very much.

"We consider these working groups as our pillars in making the TNBC an effective organ in uniting private and public sectors," Acting TNBC Executive Secretary Oliva Vegula said upon their formation.

The working groups are business environment, agriculture, industries, tourism and forestry. The groups were launched on November 19, 2018 by Chief Secretary John Kijazi, who is also the chairman of the TNBC Executive Committee.

All governments survive on collected public revenue. But collection of public revenue has been a nagging problem and this has even made some people hate to pay tax .

There could be several reasons for this development. Multiple allegations, tax non-compliance, casual tax collection, criminal armtwisting by very few corrupt elements, covert officiallysponsored tax evasion, indefensible delays cloaked by paperwork and red-tape, inappropriate language and reception at some TRA offices.

In the last three years however, and to the surprise of many people, some bad elements in the TRA have been dealt with and the situation has noticeably changed and revenue collection has risen sharply.

The tax amnesty by the government has been a great relief to tax payers at all levels, more so members of the private sector. Misconduct of some workers in the TRA had generated mistrust between TRA workers and tax payers.

Tax bills and assessments were fiercely opposed by tax payers, making tax payers enter TRA offices with hostile attitude. The amnesty has made impact. It has made tax payers and tax collectors discuss issues on a friendly basis.

Even poor owners of residential houses have been beneficiaries of the amnesty and people are no longer reluctant to pay property tax. Increased collection of public revenue is slowly restoring Tanzania's dignity.

We no longer go cap in hand to cynical benefactors because there is ample public revenue to execute strategic projects. Giant projects like Stiegler's gorge hydropower scheme, Standard Gauge Railway line are being implemented using taxpayers' money.

Increased collection of public revenue has equally enhanced government's financial ability to provide social services like water, education and health to many people, especially in rural areas. Tanzania is as a country having investor-friendly policies and its leadership is committed to execution of those policies.

In March this year, for example, President Magufuli called on government officials to ensure investors seeking to establish new industries get special tax incentives, including granting them tax exemptions.

Specifically referring to value-added tax (VAT), Dr Magufuli said that it does not make sense to impose heavy tax on a person who creates employment, at the same time pays water and power bills, local government taxes and pays farmers for the raw materials they sell to him. To make the Tanzania Investment Centre more effective it has been moved to the Prime Minister's Office.

The Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) has acknowledged that President Magufuli has the willpower and resolve to see and work with Tanzanians willing to invest in the mining sector.

"President Magufuli wants to see Tanzanian companies wield an assertive participation in the mining sector. Every time I meet him he reminds me of the urgent need for local investors to invest in huge mining projects.

We praise him for his concern," said TPSF Executive Director Godfrey Simbeye. When President Magufuli said that he personally values the private sector and will support it some people may have doubted his word.

However, what Mr Simbeye said a few months back, proves that the President is indeed a man of action. For the three years President Magufuli has been in office, the TNBC has become richer.