Chad: Buhari to Visit Chad Over Boko Haram Attacks

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday will be meeting with five other president over the resurgence of Boko Haram in N'Djamena, Chadian capital.

Buhari is the Chairman of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC).

A statement by the senior special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, said the meeting was summoned by President Buhari.

It said the presidents will discuss the countries affected by Boko Haram insurgency and will adopt measures to enhance the capacity of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to meet the challenges of securing the areas.

"The MNJTF and the national operations of the affected countries have appreciably degraded the capacity of Boko Haram terrorists, although the insurgents still retain the capacity to attack isolated targets in desperate search for supplies," the statement added.

The presidents of the LCBC member countries of Chad, Cameroon, Niger and the Central African Republic have been invited to attend the meeting while the President of Benin Republic, a troop-contributing country, was also invited to attend the meeting.