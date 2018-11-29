28 November 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Boko Haram: Buhari, 5 Presidents Meet in Chad Tomorrow

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: MBuhari/Twitter
President Muhammadu Buhari in Maiduguri
By Ismail Mudashir

President Muhammadu Buhari and five other Presidents are to meet on Thursday in N'Djamena, the Chadian Capital over the resurgence of Boko Haram insurgency.

Presidential Spokesperson, Femi Adesina said the meeting was convened by President Buhari, in his capacity as Chairman of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC).

He said the one-day meeting will review the security situation in the areas affected by Boko Haram insurgency and adopt measures to enhance the capacity of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to meet the challenges of securing the areas.

The presidents of the LCBC member countries of Chad, Cameroon, Niger, and the Central African Republic have been invited to attend the meeting. The President of Benin Republic, a troop-contributing country, has also been invited to attend.

The MNJTF and the national operations of the affected countries have appreciably degraded the capacity of the Boko Haram terrorists, although the insurgents still retain the capacity to attack isolated targets in desperate search for supplies.

More on This

I'll Bring Back Nigerian Medical Professionals Abroad for Volunteer Health Services - Buhari

Plans are ongoing to bring Nigerian medical professionals abroad to provide volunteer health services in Nigeria,… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.