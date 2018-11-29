Angola: MPLA Holds Internal Elections for Local Power

Luanda — The ruling MPLA party will hold internal elections to determine the party's candidates for the municipal elections in 2020.

The information was announced Wednesday by the party's secretary for Information, Paulo Pombolo.

The politician announced this at a press conference, ahead of 6th Ordinary Meeting of MPLA Central Committee, scheduled for 30 November and 1 December.

Paulo Pombolo said the process will be analyzed at the meeting, aimed at assessing the methodology for composition, selection and regulations that set criteria and profiles of MPLA candidates.

They are head-of-lists and members of municipal assemblies.

He said the meeting will enable Central Committee to discuss the proposal of the 2019 State Budget, still under discussion at National Assembly.

The programme includes diagnosis of the Ministry of Health carried out in the period 2017/2018.

The participants will be informed about the implementation of "Transparency " and "Rescue" Operations, launched by the Angolan Executive.

On the other hand, the Secretary for Information of the ruling party Paulo Pombolo, ruled out existing any crisis within his political organisation.

He said that the party remains strong, united, cohesive and ready for the next challenges, including the preparation for the local elections.

Still the 6th Ordinary Meeting of the Central Committee will evaluate the assemblies of balance and renewal of mandates at the level of the structures.

The objective is to assess the 2016 - 2019 activity as well as approve the annual plan of activity and its budget.