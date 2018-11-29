South Africa: Ramatlhodi Lets Rip About Zuma's Dangerous Liaison With the Guptas

'We could not understand this grip the Guptas had on Zuma. They were like a python wrapped around him,' former Cabinet minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi tells the Zondo Commission.

Former Cabinet minister, advocate Ngoako Ramatlhodi, was fearless, unapologetic and straight as he told the State Capture inquiry that he was fired as a minister - twice - for refusing to give in to former president Jacob Zuma and the Guptas.

This long-time ANC NEC member and former private secretary to the late former ANC president, Oliver Tambo, also laid bare how Zuma and an unrelenting faction within the highest decision-making body of the party rode roughshod over everyone else by drowning them out.

And how Zuma, allegedly, ultimately enabled this by imposing minority views as decisions.

The paralysis of the NEC was so mad, especially during Zuma's second term as party president, that many dissenters among the 80-odd members who disagreed simply shut up and resigned themselves to the status quo.

"We could not understand this grip the Guptas had on Zuma. They were like a python wrapped around him."

Refusing to...