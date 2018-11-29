South Africa: NPA Dropping Gupta Charges On Estina Dairy Does Not Inspire Confidence

analysis

Seven months have passed since eight people linked to the Guptas' alleged Estina Dairy scam were arrested and appeared in court. But Wednesday brought the news that the charges against the suspects are to be dropped for now because the NPA does not have a sufficiently strong case. It's probably a sensible decision -- but it also raises troubling questions about why the NPA is taking so long to get its act together when it comes to the Guptas.

Let's grit our teeth and look on the bright side. The NPA's announcement on Wednesday that it is dropping charges against eight suspects accused of involvement in the Guptas' alleged Estina Dairy scam does not mean that the Guptas are off the hook.

In the best case scenario, investigators simply need a little bit more time in order to build a watertight case, at which point charges will be brought once more.

Consider the alternative: The NPA heads to court with a weak docket based on an incomplete investigation....