28 November 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia Passes ICAO Airport Security Audit

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ndapewoshali Shapwanale

PUBLIC enterprises minister Leon Jooste said on Wednesday afternoon that the Namibia Airports Company has passed a ten-day security assessment by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) has been preparing for the Icao audit since the beginning of the year, in order to meet international civil aviation standards.

Jooste confirmed to The Namibian on Wednesday afternoon that "there were no significant security concerns identified" and that the status of Namibia's airports remained intact.

"There are certain areas where improvement is required and these will have to be addressed, but this has not affected the outcome of the audit," Jooste said.

Namibia

Geingob Calls for Technology Embracement to Achieve Socio-Economic Development

H.E President Hage Geingob speaking at the 10th anniversary partnership celebration between Huawei and MTC this week… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.