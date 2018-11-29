Namibia Passes ICAO Airport Security Audit

PUBLIC enterprises minister Leon Jooste said on Wednesday afternoon that the Namibia Airports Company has passed a ten-day security assessment by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) has been preparing for the Icao audit since the beginning of the year, in order to meet international civil aviation standards.

Jooste confirmed to The Namibian on Wednesday afternoon that "there were no significant security concerns identified" and that the status of Namibia's airports remained intact.

"There are certain areas where improvement is required and these will have to be addressed, but this has not affected the outcome of the audit," Jooste said.