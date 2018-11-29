South Africa: Snowbank - Bleff, Pravin Gordhan and the Imaginary R675 Million Canadian Account

column

So how does a five-time ANC minister serving a notoriously corrupt developing-world kleptocracy offshore 675-million Madibas to distant Canada? He doesn't.

First, some perspective. In South Africa, depending on whom you ask, Private Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is either a tireless warrior against the scourge of corruption, or the head of an Indian cabal pumping hundreds of millions of rand into faraway bank accounts, while inhibiting the development of Floyd Shivambu's family holdings and ruining Tom Moyane' Christmas in Mauritius.

The facts are less ambiguous -- the courts have routinely, and with great exasperation, slapped down the accusations against the minister (rogue units at the revenue service, cushy retirement plans for his buddies, etc, etc), and it's become clear that his enemies form the rump of Zuma-era rent-seekers within the ANC and its exiled adjuncts. Life must be unpleasant for Gordhan, but it's straight-up embarrassing for his enemies, who are starting to froth at the mouth and resemble slavering mental patients every time they leave the confines of their air-conditioned Mercedes luxury vans.

International bankers, however, could not give less of a...