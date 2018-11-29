Tanzania: Pregnant Soldier's Dismissal Becomes Hot Debated Issue

SOME backbenchers led by Mr Jaku Hashim Ayoub (Paje) on Wednesday expressed concern over the firing of a female recruit soldier from her job in the wake of a positive pregnancy test.

She will not be allowed back because of violating military regulations.

Ayoub claimed during the question and answer session of the House that the pregnancy test was controversial and questionable, as he demanded for an independent inquiry, so that the female recruit soldier returns to her duty, or the government risks being taken to court.

Ms Wanu Hafidh Ameri (Special seats- Youth) said the law forbidding recruit soldiers to get married or pregnant may be outdated and contravenes the right to privacy and human rights as par constitution, "therefore the law should be reviewed.

"Responding to the concerns, the State Minister (Office of the President) - Regional Administration, Local Government, and Special Department, Mr Haji Omar Kheri and his deputy Mr Shamata Shaame Khamis, ruled out: "Recruit soldiers are forbidden by law to contract a marriage during their period of training."

The minister emphasized that in accordance with the law, recruit soldiers are not permitted to be pregnant or get married during the six-nine months of training and two years of employment.

"This is a universal law regarding recruitment in the army, which must be observed by all soldiers," the minister said.

Members of the House heard from the deputy minister say that when the victim was interrogated and tested positive, she claimed to have been impregnated by a devil, "So we had to terminate her recruitment."