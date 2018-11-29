South Africa: Letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa - Send a Message to World Leaders to Commit Financially to Fighting Aids

opinion

The Treatment Action Campaign and SECTION27 have called on Cyril Ramaphosa to make a strong statement on World AIDS day that includes a call on the leaders at the 2018 G20 meeting to ensure that funding for HIV prevention and treatment increases.

Dear Honourable President Ramaphosa,

Greetings. Thank you for your tireless efforts to try to eradicate corruption and State Capture. We hope that these efforts will soon translate into a strong commitment to improve the quality of life of millions of our people, including their access to life-saving medicines and quality health.

As you know, we are rapidly approaching World AIDS Day on 1 December 2018. World AIDS Day this year is particularly significant given that it will take place as you meet with global leaders at the G20 in Argentina, and at the beginning of the sixth replenishment of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria -- hosted by the government of France.

World AIDS Day 2018 should remind us all that the global AIDS...