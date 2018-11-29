Malawi: Chief Gets 4 Years for Rape

Chitipa — Chitipa First Grade Magistrate court on Monday sentenced Abel Kaonga, 31, a village head to four years imprisonment with hard labour for raping an 18 year old mentally challenged girl.

Police Prosecutor Inspector Evance Mtepuka told the court that in July 2018, the accused went to the house of the victim and found her with her half blind father.

Mtepuka said after chatting for a while, Kaonga convinced the girl to escort him, and on the way he took her into a vacant house and raped her.

"The victim did not report the incident to her parents, but in September, 2018 she started complaining of stomach-aches and when they took her to the hospital it was revealed that she was three months pregnant," the prosecutor explained.

Mtepuka further said the girl unveiled that it was the village head that was responsible for the pregnancy after being quizzed by her parents.

The accused pleaded guilty to the offence and the police prosecutor described the offence a serious one requiring a stiff punishment in order to deter would-be offenders. He also argued that the offender took advantage of the girl's mental condition.

Kaonga had nothing to say in mitigation but only begged the court for forgiveness.

In his ruling, First Grade Magistrate Billy Ngosi said cases of rape were becoming rampant despite authorities working to curb them.

Ngosi also said the accused, as a chief, was supposed to be responsible for the welfare of his subjects and be a good example to the public and therefore sentenced him to four years imprisonment with hard labour for the offence he committed.

The victim and the accused both come from Moses Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nthalire in Chitipa.