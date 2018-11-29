South Africa: Everything You Need to Know About the Guns 'N Roses Show in Joburg

Johannesburg — For the first time in the history of Guns N' Roses, the international rock icons will perform one show only in South Africa at the world renowned FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 29 November 2018.

They will be supported on their Johannesburg date by South Africa's legendary rock band Wonderboom.

Tickets are on-sale now at Big Concerts and Computicket.

Gates Open: 17:00

Support act Wonderboom go onstage at 19:00.

Guns 'N Roses hit the stage at 20:00.

Road closures:

There will be limited road closures from 18:00 by the JMPD to assist with traffic flow on Soweto Highway, Golden Highway and Booysens Reserve Road.

All FNB Stadium precinct roads will be closed from 06:00.

GETTING TO AND FROM THE VENUE:

We strongly recommend that you arrive early.

As the event is on a weekday, there will be peak hour traffic congestion on the roads from 16:00 - 19:00.

There will have a beer garden with food, beverages merchandise and a DJ setup on the FNB Stadium Outer Fields opposite Gate M from 12:00.

There are a number of transport options. Please make sure you book and plan your route before you leave for the concert.

Park & Ride:

Book at Computicket - R130 to R170 per person.

Gautrain:

Gautrain from R38 to R194 per person return from: Hatfield Station, Centurion Station, Sandton Station, Park Station.

Gautrain will run a late-night service to accommodate guests attending the Guns 'N Roses concert Gautrain Trains will operate at 30-minute intervals from 16:00

A dedicated Gautrain Shuttle Bus Service will transport guests from Park Station to the FNB Stadium. The bus service will commence from 16:00. The Shuttle Bus drop off / collection point is at Nasrec Gate 7, road east of Johannesburg Expo Centre.

Please remember to always use your Gautrain card to tag in and out at the stations and on buses to avoid fare penalties. A Gautrain Shuttle Bus Service will transport guests from FNB Stadium to Park Station commencing around 22:30. The first train to depart Park station to Hatfield will leave at 23:00, the last train coinciding with the last shuttle bus arriving at Park Station.

The Gautrain Shuttle Buses drop off / collection point is at Nasrec Gate 7, road east of Johannesburg Expo Centre. The last bus will depart FNB Stadium an hour after show end.

Gautrain stations on the North-South line will re-open to accommodate the return of guests.

These stations include: Park, Rosebank, Sandton, Marlboro, Midrand, Centurion, Pretoria and Hatfield Stations. (The airport line, including: Rhodesfield and OR Tambo Stations will NOT be operating the late-night service.)

NOTE: Gautrain services (trains and buses) will not be available between 21:00 and 23:00.

Standard Gautrain rates apply, visit here for more info.

Parking:

Book parking at Computicket BEFORE the event.

R150 for general parking outside Johannesburg Expo Centre.

R350 for exclusive parking inside the Johannesburg Expo Centre.

R550 for premium parking on the FNB Stadium Outer Fields off Soccer City Avenue.

Vehicles will not be permitted to park without a valid parking ticket.

All our parking areas and security staff are clearly marked and manned.

Do not fall prey to illegal car guards that inform you that parking areas are full, we have adequate parking for those that have purchased parking.

Disabled Parking:

Contact Stadium Management South Africa on 011 247 5300.

Note that security will be ensuring that all disabled parking ticket holders have the relevant paperwork to allow them access to the dedicated parking area.

Uber:

The drop-off and collection area will be located on Nasrec 5 Rd, which is east of Johannesburg Expo Centre and off Nasrec Rd.

For your own safety return to this area after the event and DO NOT take any e-hailing taxis outside of this area.

