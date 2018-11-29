29 November 2018

South Africa: Cheryl Carolus to Testify At Zondo Commission

Former SAA chairperson Cheryl Carolus is expected to testify at the commission of inquiry into state capture chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Thursday.

Advocate Paul Pretorius, who confirmed the former ANC deputy secretary general as the next witness, estimated that her testimony would only take "one day".

During her testimony Carolus will most likely touch on the South Africa to Mumbai route matter mentioned during former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan's submission.

Hogan testified that she accompanied the president on a state visit to India in June 2010 where she received information that SAA would be terminating its South Africa to Mumbai route.

Upon hearing this news Hogan contacted Carolus, who was SAA chairperson at the time, via text to seek confirmation. Carolus in response told Hogan that SAA would not be terminating that route.

Hogan further stated that Carolus confirmed to her that Jet Airways had been lobbying SAA unsuccessfully to let go of the profitable Mumbai route.

Carolus' appearance at the Zondo commission will follow the conclusion of the testimony of Ngoako Ramatlhodi's former adviser, Mahlodi Muofhe, on Wednesday.

