Africa: Stakeholders in Africa Urged to Expand Family Planning Services to Youth

Mzuzu — Stakeholders in Africa have been urged to scale up their efforts in reaching out to youth with Family Planning Services (FPS).

Malawi's HIV and AIDS Global Champion, Tanaka Chirombo told Malawi News Agency (Mana) Wednesday in Mzuzu after attending the 2018 International Conference on Family Planning (ICFP) in Kigali, Rwanda.

He said the conference observed that most youthin developing countries complain of lack of youth friendly health service providers and that the development forces them to be shunning the FPS.

Chirombo explained that despite efforts and various interventions geared at promoting FPS by governments and other stakeholders, most youth still encounter challenges in accessing such services mainly contraceptives in their localities.

"If the country is to make progress on its commitment towards the Family Planning (FP) 2020, there is need for introducing youth friendly health services in all health facilities," he added.

One of the Participant to the conference, a student at Malawi College of Health Sciences, Sylvester Chawezi pointed out that access to FPS could contribute to good health and well-being among the youth in the country.

"Attending the 2018 ICFP was a wonderful experience because it gave me an opportunity to learn and network with people of different cadres. As youth, we should work as a team in championing and lobbying for FPS for a better future of our country," he stated.

Over 3,000 high level policy makers which included scientists, researchers, programme managers, Civic leaders, youth and faith based organisations from about 120 countries around the global attended the conference which was held from November 12-15, 2018

The country was represented by two boys and one girl.