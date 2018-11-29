Malawi: Lilongwe Water Board Installs 2,000 Prepaid Meters

Lilongwe — Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) has installed 2,000 prepaid meters to their customers in Lilongwe City.

LWB Assistant Public Relations Officer (PRO), Maurice Nkawihe told Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

He said the Board has spent K1.6 billion to procure 9,280 meters of which 2,179 have already been installed.

Nkawihe added that the installation exercise is now in its second phase and is targeting all its customers.

"We started with corporate institutions and now the installation exercise has been extended to domestic customers. It is our desire that each and every customer is on prepaid metering system," he disclosed.

The Assistant PRO viewed that the prepaid metering system customers are able to manage their water consumption.

"Prepaid metering system is one of the innovations we are adopting to improve service delivery. With this system, it's easy for a customer to tell if there is water misuse and come up with measures to control usage.

Now customers are able to determine how much to spend on water depending on their budget; with prepaid, customers only use what they have paid for and there is no need to worry about monthly bills," he stated.

Nkawihe pointed out that LWB has so far partnered with Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) Plc to accord its customers opportunity to easily buy water tokens through mobile money platform, Mpamba.

"There is no need for customers to panic on how to access water tokens. They can buy water tokens at any time through TNM Mpamba. They can buy tokens through First Capital Bank ATMs and Point of Sale Device (PoS)," he assured.

Currently, meter installation is underway in Area 1, 2, 3, 4, 10, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 23, 28, 29, 33, 40, 43, 47, 49 and all Malawi Housing Corporation houses.

Customers have expressed excitement with the system and have since urged the Board to speed up the installation exercise.

One of the customers, Tifatse Mkomanji wrote on LWB Facebook page that, "That's nice you drink according to your pocket, fulumilani bwerani mu 36 (hurry up we need it in Area 36)".

Another customer, Smith Mnkamanga could not hide his eagerness to have the prepaid meter, urging the Board to speed up the process.

"I want it urgently at area 23 please," he said.

The prepaid metering system aims at enhancing revenue collection and eradicate illegal water usage by simplifying water supply services.

The installation of the prepaid meters was one of curbing issues of non-bill paying among residents in the City of Lilongwe.

LWB is implementing the prepaid metering system using its own generated resources.

Pre-paid water metering system is an upgrade from post-paid metering system which Lilongwe Water Board has been using since its establishment in 1947.

Government Institutions have been named as the most culprits in terms of non-payment of water bills.