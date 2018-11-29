Malawi: CSQ to Build a Cancer Patient Home

Blantyre, November 29. Cancer Survivors Quest (CSQ) has organised a fundraising dinner on December 2 with the aim of raising funds to build a cancer home, Founder and Director of the organisation, Chikhulupiliro Ng'ombe said on Tuesday.

The initiative comes at a time the country lacks a cancer home for its cancer patients.

Ng'ombe told Malawi News Agency (Mana) the organization intends to spend about K30 million on the whole project but through the fundraising dinner, the organization seeks to solicit K5 million for the first phase.

He added that the centre is expected to be constructed in four phases for easy management.

"The cancer home will be built in Blantyre and it will be near Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) so as to ensure easy access to and from the hospital. The home will provide free lodging and food.

"There is need to build more of cancer patient homes in Malawi but for a start, it will be built in Blantyre," said Ng'ombe.

Among others, the cancer home will provide patients with an environment that aids wellness and recovery. It will decongest the hospital wards by providing a home to those who are well enough to go home but are unable to because of circumstances, according to Ng'ombe.

Blantyre Director of Health and Social Services, Dr Gift Kawalazira welcomed the development and described it as timely in as far as taking care of cancer patients is concerned.