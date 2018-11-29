29 November 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: CSQ to Build a Cancer Patient Home

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maureen Murotho

Blantyre, November 29. Cancer Survivors Quest (CSQ) has organised a fundraising dinner on December 2 with the aim of raising funds to build a cancer home, Founder and Director of the organisation, Chikhulupiliro Ng'ombe said on Tuesday.

The initiative comes at a time the country lacks a cancer home for its cancer patients.

Ng'ombe told Malawi News Agency (Mana) the organization intends to spend about K30 million on the whole project but through the fundraising dinner, the organization seeks to solicit K5 million for the first phase.

He added that the centre is expected to be constructed in four phases for easy management.

"The cancer home will be built in Blantyre and it will be near Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) so as to ensure easy access to and from the hospital. The home will provide free lodging and food.

"There is need to build more of cancer patient homes in Malawi but for a start, it will be built in Blantyre," said Ng'ombe.

Among others, the cancer home will provide patients with an environment that aids wellness and recovery. It will decongest the hospital wards by providing a home to those who are well enough to go home but are unable to because of circumstances, according to Ng'ombe.

Blantyre Director of Health and Social Services, Dr Gift Kawalazira welcomed the development and described it as timely in as far as taking care of cancer patients is concerned.

Malawi

Government to Curb Huge Influx of Irregular Immigrants

Government has said it will come up with a serious and comprehensive response in a quest to curb huge influx of illegal… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.