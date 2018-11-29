29 November 2018

allAfrica.com

Central African Republic: The U.S.$12 Billion Loan That Wasn't

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Alllexxxis
The city centre of Bangui in 2014.

Cape Town — The Central African Republic was U.S.$ billion richer earlier this week - but only for a while.

The mention of the loan was included in a quarterly financial report by Russian state bank VTB, reports Reuters.

Asked by Reuters about the loan, which is roughly 12 times CAR’s annual economic output, VTB said on Tuesday it had been included in the data by mistake.

The  Russian lender on Wednesday then revised its data on exposure to foreign borrowers to remove reference to a $12 billion loan to the country.

Central African Republic

War Crime Survivors Dare to Hope for Justice

It was two nights before Christmas in 2013 in a suburb of Bangui, the capital of Central African Republic. All Claire's… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.