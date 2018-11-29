Malawi: YAS Calls for Support for Youthful Aspirants

Mzuzu — Mzuzu based, Youth and Society (YAS) through its Youth Decide Campaign has called upon stakeholders in the country to support both youthful and women aspirants ahead of the 2019 Tripartite elections to ensure youths' participation in political governance.

The call was made Tuesday by YAS Executive Director, Charles Kajoloweka during an interactive meeting the society had with Nyika Media Club members in Mzuzu City.

He said YAS has established that organizations prefer supporting women than supporting youths to be political leadership positions.

"When approached for assistance for the grouping activities geared at supporting youthful aspirants, most organizations indicated that they prefer providing support for activities which can lead to women being voted into various political positions other than youths," Kajoloweka pointed out.

The Executive Director said the development is worrisome because as much as there is nothing wrong with supporting women aspirants, youths as well need to be supported for balance of power.

"As much as we need to support women, we cannot leave youths behind, we have over 100 youths who have registered as aspirants for different political positions, yet no one wants to support them. If we cannot support our youths, who is going to support them?" he questioned.

According to Kajoloweka, youthful aspirants need to be supported as they are over half of the electorate for the impending elections therefore such a grouping need to be well represented in parliament and arms of government.

Nyika Media Club Chairperson, Mandy Pondani commended YAS for initiating Youth Decide Campaign and for partnering with the media grouping, a development which she said is worthy to be emulated by various organizations.

"The media is considered as the fourth arm of government for a reason, we are there to bring people information that they cannot access on their own.

However, some organizations tend to sideline the media in their engagements and this makes media wonder how such organizations intend to let the public know their efforts and contributions towards the development of the country," she observed.

YAS, Young Politicians Union, Network for Youth Development, Youth Network and Counselling and National Youth Council under a consortium have embarked on the campaign to lobby the electorate to also vote to youthful candidates during next year's elections.

The initiative is being conducted with funding from Open Society Institute of Southern Africa (OSISA) and Danish Church Aid.