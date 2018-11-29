Malawi: African Partnerships a Way to Boost Development in Local Authorities

Lilongwe — Government says it will continue to strengthen its partnership with other African countries to help contribute towards the integration, peace and unity in local authorities through sharing of information.

The call comes as a commitment when local government officials attended the Africities, a summit in Marrakech, Morocco aimed at sharing strategies in order to improve the living conditions of people at the local level.

This year, the summit attracted 5000 participants across Africa ranging from local authorities', financial institutions, civil society groups and development partners.

Held every three years, Africities summit is an event of United Cities and Local Governments of Africa's flagship addressing major questions based on the construction of the 2063 agenda vision of Africa which seeks to accelerate the implementation of past and existing continental initiatives for growth and sustainable development.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Kiswell Dakamau said the Africities summit is an important platform meant to shape minds of responsible personnel in local authorities on how best they can accelerate the socio economic transformation of the continent development.

"Our united voices paint a picture of what we desire for ourselves, for future generations and the continent hence government's commitment to strengthen the partnership with other African nations through the participation of forums like Africities," said Dakamau.

He said Local government is a practice that needs to keep on improving the system basing on the continental and regional stage and as Africities provides such an opportunity.

He said the summit will continue to help situate the local government so that is able to deliver the global local government agenda

"We cannot be out of that global development discourse that's why we came represented from urban and rural councils as well as from the ministry and other development partners so that we capture all important elements."

"We will be able to isolate some of the outstanding best practices as well as innovations which can inform the local government system in Malawi and improve where necessary," he said.

Mayor for Blantyre, Wild Ndipo said Africities brings such an opportunity to councils to share solidarity and see how others are doing mostly in embracing decentralization.

He said the local government is close to the people and service delivery needs to be checked now and again and improve service delivery such as slams, clean water in line with the sustainable development goals and make Africa a better place.

"As long we continue learning from each other, Africa shall be a prosperous continent, with the means and resources to drive its own development, with sustainable and long term stewardship of its resources where African people will have high standard of living, and quality of life , sound health and well-being," he said.

Ndipo said for example, some countries have been resisting decentralization but through Africities summit, they have embraced it and are doing fine.

He said this years' meeting has played a big role in ensuring that standards continue to be raised high towards improving the way local authorizes and city assemblies are conducting issues at the council level.

Commenting on the issue, Permant Executive Secretary for African Union (AU) Decentralization Local Government Committee, Joseph Mbong-Iyang said there is indeed great need for African nations to interact as they work for the population at the grass root.

We are working for the people and our target is to improve the condition of the living at the grass root.

"Governments and partners are working together to have service delivery that will enable nations to change the image of Africa and as AU will make sure that the dream is achieved," said Mbong-Iyang.

He added that through the meetings, head of states are now fully aware of decentralization enabling the creation of the high council local authority an important council of AU, an important tool in the implementation of agenda 2063.

However he lack of financial contribution continues to be a challenge in the support of activities that the union and other stakeholders are undertaking as it derails the progress of implementing agenda 2063 related activities.

In addition, Mayor for Zomba said the meeting is always an eye opener both to government and local authorities which includes the participation of the youth in local government and waste management.

"We have been exposed to several practices and experiences including participation of the youth in local government and waste management issues that will greatly contribute to the development of our cities," he said.

Ministers of local governments, housing and urban development, public service, civil society organizations, economic operators just to mention a few, participates at the summit.