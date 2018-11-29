South Africa: State Capture Report Sends 'Grossly Negligent' Gigaba and Brown to Zondo, Wants Criminal Investigations

analysis

As Eskom released its interim integrated results in Johannesburg on Wednesday, Parliament's public enterprises committee unanimously adopted its hard-hitting State Capture inquiry report. Former public enterprises ministers Malusi Gigaba and Lynne Brown had been "grossly negligent in carrying out (their) responsibility", said the report that showed how those responsible for Eskom's governance and finances had manipulated legislative, regulatory and ethical prescripts. It recommended not only law enforcement investigations, but also for the ex-ministers to report to the Zondo commission - alongside former Eskom board chairpersons, including Ben Ngubane, Zola Tsotsi and Zethembe Khoza, and one-time executives like ex-CEO Brian Molefe and ex-CFO Anoj Singh.

Much of the 142-page report with the 44-word title* of the parliamentary inquiry into State Capture at Eskom is a wrap of testimony presented in a series of public hearings between October 2017 and early 2018. That's just how most, if not all, parliamentary documents are officially structured.

Where MPs come into their own is in the sections on observations, findings and their recommendations. And that's where the parliamentary inquiry into State Capture holds back...