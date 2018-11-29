South Africa: NPA Provisionally Withdraws Charges in the Estina Dairy Farm Case

Photo: Corruption Watch

Logo of the National Prosecuting Authority.

The NPA is provisionally withdrawing its case against several Gupta family members and its business associates accused of involvement in the Estina dairy farm project in the Free State.

The NPA's Luvuyo Mfaku confirmed to News24 that a letter has been sent to the legal representatives of the Gupta's informing them of the latest developments.

The case was meant to return to the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on December 4.

Varun Gupta, the nephew of the controversial Gupta brothers, Oakbay CEO Ronica Ragavan, former Sahara executive Ashu Chawla, former TNA media executive Nazeem Howa, Estina director Kamal Vasram and three Free State provincial government officials - Peter Thabethe, Sylvia Dlamini and Takisi Masiteng had been charged in connection with the case.

The eight were granted bail in February this year.

They were arrested on charges of fraud, theft, conspiracy to commit fraud and theft, contravening the Public Finance Management Act, contravening the Companies Act, and contravening sections of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act in connection with the alleged theft of R250m linked to the Estina dairy farm project in Vrede.

Free State National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phaladi Shuping told News24 on Wednesday they were working with law enforcement in India and the UAE to try gather more evidence. Shuping said once this done they will consider rescinding the provisional withdrawal.

More to follow.

Source: News24