South Africa: Post Mortem, DNA Results Outstanding in Ekurhuleni Mutilation Case

Outstanding post mortem and DNA test results, have led to the postponement of a case in which a man is accused of killing and mutilating his sister and nephew over a R20.

Sisipho Pita, 25, briefly appeared in the Tembisa Magistrate's Court in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday, where the case was postponed to January 29, 2019.

He has been charged with two counts of murder.

During his first appearance on October 17, Pita walked barefoot into the courtroom. He abandoned his bail application.

He allegedly killed his sister Fundiswa Pita, 28, and her 13-month-old son, Lwasanga, on the morning of October 13 in a rented room in Tembisa, which they shared.

Pita was found sitting next to the bodies while the knife allegedly used in the attack was at his feet.

Fundiswa's bloodied body was found on the floor while the toddler's body was found on the bed.

Her throat had been slit and her left eye and an index finger were missing. Lwasanga's penis was also missing.

Fundiswa's other child, Bayanda, 10, was at school at the time of the attack.

Police spokesperson Captain Nelsah Sekgobela earlier said Pita confessed to the killings, saying that they fought over a R20.

Situation is tense

The event sparked fear among community members and some of them demanded that Pita be kept in custody.

Mbongeni Masondo, who lives in the main house, said the situation there was tense.

"This incident can't be forgotten easily. It is still fresh in our minds. Whenever I look at their door, I think I will see Fundiswa and her toddler. Fundiswa's mother and Bayanda are still residing with us. She is unemployed and has nowhere to go.

"Her daughter (Fundiswa) was the only breadwinner. Now her mother can't afford to pay rent. As a family, we understand her situation and are assisting them where we can," Masondo added.

Pita's cousin, Jeniffer Pita, visited him at the Modderbee Correctional Facility in Ekurhuleni twice since his incarceration.

"I have visited and spoken to him. He said he doesn't remember what happened on that fateful day. I have tried to explain to him why he is in prison and he claims that he can't recall anything. So far, he has not complained to me about anything. I am planning to visit him again next week," she said.

