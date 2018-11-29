South Africa: Roux Praises Players After Tough U19 Camp

Cape Town — Junior Springbok coach Chean Roux was satisfied with the outcomes of the Under-19 assessment camp in Stellenbosch and praised the players for their work-ethic, adding that it would benefit the team when they begin their preparations for the World Rugby U20 Championship next year.

The two-and-a-half week camp, which concluded on Tuesday, will be followed by an Under-18 assessment camp in Potchefstroom from January 15 to 18, 2019, which will feature 32 players. Players from both squads will be eligible for selection for the World Rugby U20 Championship in Argentina next year.

"Our main intentions for hosting the camp were to work with the players and put a few structures in place, while at the same time offering the players an opportunity to get to know the coaches, and I feel we achieved that," said Roux.

Roux was pleased with the players' attitude throughout the camp. He said the fact the players were in good physical shape this time of the year contributed to a more rewarding camp, which would set the players in good stead looking ahead.

"It was a very satisfying few weeks - the players worked hard at times, and it was good to see how well they reacted to the challenge," said Roux.

"It was fantastic to have the camp shortly after the players concluded their SA Rugby Junior Championship season, as they were well conditioned so they could handle the training load.

"The assessment camps will certainly be beneficial for the coaches and players when we begin our preparations for the World Rugby U20 Championship next year."

Source: Sport24