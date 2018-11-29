Sudan: Desperate Port Sudan Worker Attempts Suicide At Personnel Office

Port Sudan — A temporary port worker in Port Sudan in Red Sea state poured petrol over himself on Monday with intent to self-immolate at the office of the seaports corporation on Monday, in protest against exclusion of temporary workers from job interviews.

Osman Tahir, the head of the port workers' union, told Radio Dabanga that the temporary worker tried to set fire to himself and to the corporation's personnel office in protest against the exclusion of project workers from interviews and restricting them to operations workers.

Tahir says that bystanders prevented the man from igniting the petrol and restrained him before handing him over to police. He was immediately arrested on charges of attempted suicide.

Tahir pointed out that after the incident, the administration agreed to also conduct interviews for temporary workers of the projects, of which there are more than 2,000 in Port Sudan.