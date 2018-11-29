Sudan: Chairman of National Legislature Meets Delegation of Saudi Shura Council

Khartoum — Chairman of the National Legislature, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, Wednesday received in his office the visiting delegation of the Saudi Shura Council, headed by the chairman of the Saudi - Sudanese Parliamentary Friendship Society, Assaf bin Salim Abu-Ethnain, and discussed progress of the relations between Sudan and Saudi Arabia.

In a press statement, Prof. Omer has described the relations between Sudan and Saudi Arabia as deeply-rooted and firm, indicating that the Saudi delegation's visit affirms continuity of the eternal relations between the two peoples.

He reiterated the support of Sudan government and Parliament to the people and government of Saudi Arabia at the international and regional forums, asserting the importance of communication between the Arab, Islamic and International Parliaments.

Meanwhile, chairman of the Saudi - Sudanese Parliamentary Friendship Society, has praised the role of Sudan in supporting Saudi Arabia, appreciating the participation of Sudanese Armed Forces in restoration of legitimacy and rights in Yemen.

Assaf has pointed to the endeavor of Saudi Arabia to implement major projects at the Red Sea as well as the project of education and health.