Sudan: Republican Decision Appointing First Deputy Governor of Bank of Sudan

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Wednesday issued a republican decision appointing Hussein Yahia Jangul Al-Basha as the First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan.

