Eritrea: Election of Area Administrators and Managing Directors

Massawa — Election of area administrators, managing directors and village coordinators was conducted in six administrative areas of the Sheib sub zone from 15 to 23 November.

In a speech he delivered during the election that was conducted to replace the outgoing area administrators, managing directors and village coordinators, Mr. Abubakar Ibrahim, administrator of the Shieb sub zone, called on the newly elected to live up to the expectation of the people that elected them.

The newly elected area administrators, managing directors and village coordinators on their part expressing readiness to diligently and fairly serve the people that elected them and enhance contribution in the national development drives, called for the support of the public in their tasks.

In Shieb sub zone there are over 45 thousand residents in which over 90% leading their lives on agriculture.